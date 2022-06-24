Home > Fashion> Trends > Rick Owens looks towards ancient Egypt for futuristic designs

Rick Owens looks towards ancient Egypt for futuristic designs The American designer delved into the ancient world for inspiration for his spring/summer 2023 showcase at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week

In the courtyard of the Palais De Tokyo, Owens presented a collection of futuristic designs, against the backdrop of Egyptian temples. (Getty ) The collection, which featured avant-garde pieces, was called ‘Edfu’, after the site of the Ptolemaic Temple of Horus. (Getty ) Oversized structural silhouettes and monochromatic powersuits dominated the collection. In paper-thin fabrics and asymmetrical shapes, the designer gave shape to the dystopic reality of today's world. (Getty) FIRST PUBLISHED

