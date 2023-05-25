Remembering Tina Turner and her fabulous hairstyles Her trademarks included a growling contralto that might smolder or explode, her bold smile and some wild hairstyles /fashion/trends/remembering-tina-turner-and-her-fabulous-hairstyles-111684998353291.html 111684998353291 story

Tina Turner during a performance at the Palais Omnisports in Paris on 30 March 1987 (AFP)

Tina Turner, the queen of rock and roll, has died at 83.

She died on 24 May, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago, according to an AP report.

"How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?" Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 biopic, "What's Love Got to Do With It,” said in a statement. “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

Her trademarks included a growling contralto that might smolder or explode, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, and the muscular, quick-stepping legs she did not shy from showing off, states the AP report.

In her decades-long career, she sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys. Besides her voice, her several hairstyles often made news as well. Sometimes long, sometimes short, Turner always experimented with her hair (or wigs). Here's a look at some of her hairdos, in no particular order.

Tina Turner performs with Beyonce at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 10 February 2008. (AFP)

Tina Turner and Elton John perform a duet during the VH1 Fashion & Music Awards show on 3 December 1995 in New York. (AP)

Tina Turner during the 'Rock over Danube' festival in Vienna on 27 August 1993. (REUTERS)

Daniel J. Watts, Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren during 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on 7 November 2019 in New York City. (AFP)

Tina Turner during the German television show 'Wetten Dass...?' ('Bet It...?') in Leipzig, Germany, on 13 November 2004. (REUTERS)

Tina Turner waves during a photo call before the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2011 women's collection show at Milan Fashion Week, on 26 February 2011. (REUTERS)

FILE - Singer Tina Turner arrives at the White House for the Kennedy Center Honors Gala on Dec. 4, 2005, in Washington. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Tuesday, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (AP)