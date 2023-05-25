Remembering Tina Turner and her fabulous hairstyles

Tina Turner, the queen of rock and roll, has died at 83.
She died on 24 May, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago, according to an AP report.
"How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?" Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 biopic, "What's Love Got to Do With It,” said in a statement. “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”
Her trademarks included a growling contralto that might smolder or explode, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, and the muscular, quick-stepping legs she did not shy from showing off, states the AP report.
In her decades-long career, she sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys. Besides her voice, her several hairstyles often made news as well. Sometimes long, sometimes short, Turner always experimented with her hair (or wigs). Here's a look at some of her hairdos, in no particular order.