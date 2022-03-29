Reds ruled the red carpet at the Oscars

Ariana DeBose, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for West Side Story, rocked in a fire-engine red Valentino Haute Couture pantsuit with a sexy bustier and cape
Simu Liu, best known for playing Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, showed up in a red suit – standing out brilliantly in a crowd of boring black tuxedos.
Tracee Ellis Ross took to the red carpet in a sculpted Carolina Herrera gown
CODA star Marlee Matlin looked stunning in a long-sleeved Monique Lhuillier gown with a short train and draped skirt
Jennifer Garner in a Brandon Maxwell design with a narrow skirt and fitted bodice
Kirsten Dunst, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Power of the Dog’, in a vintage gown with tiered ruffles by the legendary couturier Christian Lacroix.
