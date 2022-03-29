advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Reds ruled the red carpet at the Oscars

Reds ruled the red carpet at the Oscars

Scarlet scenes from the Oscars 2022 ceremony 

Ariana DeBose, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for West Side Story, rocked in a fire-engine red Valentino Haute Couture pantsuit with a sexy bustier and cape   (AP)
Simu Liu, best known for playing Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, showed up in a red suit – standing out brilliantly in a crowd of boring black tuxedos. (Reuters)
Tracee Ellis Ross took to the red carpet in a sculpted Carolina Herrera gown 
CODA star Marlee Matlin looked stunning in a  long-sleeved Monique Lhuillier gown with a short train and draped skirt  
Jennifer Garner in a Brandon Maxwell design with a narrow skirt and fitted bodice 
Kirsten Dunst, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Power of the Dog’, in a vintage gown with tiered ruffles by the legendary couturier Christian Lacroix.  (AP)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    29.03.2022 | 10:14 AM IST

