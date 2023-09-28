Rahul Mishra unveils ready-to-wear label AFEW Rahul Mishra in Paris The label's first collection was presented on 27 September at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris among global retailers, fashion press and celebrities /fashion/trends/rahul-mishra-ready-to-wear-label-afew-paris-fashion-week-111695876688479.html 111695876688479 story

Designer Rahul Mishra and Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, have introduced a new global luxury ready-to-wear label, AFEW Rahul Mishra. Its first collection was presented on 27 September at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris among global retailers, fashion press and celebrities.

AFEW Rahul Mishra is an acronym representing Air, Fire, Earth, Water, and was jointly envisioned with Michael Nash, a London-based design powerhouse.

The brand offers Mishra’s “Indian heritage with a global perspective, focusing on elements of nature, landscape, art, and culture”.

Talking about the collection, Mishra said, in press notes: “With AFEW Rahul Mishra, I am glad to return to creating ‘easy to wear’ fashion after a temporary hiatus from it in my namesake brand in 2020. Our prêt-à-porter line, which was once an anchor for my identity as a designer, led us to the platform of Haute Couture. In AFEW Rahul Mishra, we are thrilled to institute a new global brand from India that is fiercely modern and yet carries the delicateness of human touch in a way that it is more accessible to the consumer.”

Curated by renowned stylist Jenke Tailly, this collection features an exquisite lineup of women’s clothing, complemented by a selection of jewellery, bags, and shoes. The jewellery is crafted from sterling silver and recycled brass, while the bags are handcrafted in Manipur with kauna grass weaves and embellished with hand-embroidered motifs. The shoes also feature embroidered motifs developed at the AFEW Rahul Mishra atelier in the outskirts of Delhi, states the press release.

"As consumption power steadily shifts from west to east, fashion and design sensibilities are following suit. This exhilarating journey with Rahul transcends borders, leveraging the best of Indian design and craftsmanship for the global consumer. AFEW gives voice to Rahul Mishra’s genius of nature-inspired creativity and his desire to be more present in the lives of his customers. The launch during Paris Fashion Week propels the brand on to a global stage, reaching the most discerning global audience looking for functional everyday pieces elevated by a couturier’s touch," said Darshan Mehta, managing director of Reliance Brands Ltd, in the release.

In the coming months, AFEW Rahul Mishra will be available online and at Rahul Mishra flagship stores, followed by exclusive AFEW Rahul Mishra stores in fashion cities.