Home > Fashion> Trends > Rahul Mishra brings the forest to the runway 

Rahul Mishra brings the forest to the runway

Rahul Mishra's extravagant showcase at the Paris haute couture fashion week was inspired by a banyan tree  

Inspired by the ‘Tree of Life’, Rahul Mishra's couture collection featured an array of tree motifs and gold-embellished designs, representing the forest life.
Inspired by the 'Tree of Life', Rahul Mishra's couture collection featured an array of tree motifs and gold-embellished designs, representing the forest life.
'Basking in the golden sun, ’The Tree of Life' is a manifestation of nature’s abundance. It’s an attempt to celebrate its opulence and beauty. This collection renders our gratitude for nature’s wisdom. Under the glorious setting sun, how every leaf transmutes to gold, with glimmering drops of dew—a pinnacle of life,' said the designer in his show notes. 
'Basking in the golden sun, 'The Tree of Life' is a manifestation of nature's abundance. It's an attempt to celebrate its opulence and beauty. This collection renders our gratitude for nature's wisdom. Under the glorious setting sun, how every leaf transmutes to gold, with glimmering drops of dew—a pinnacle of life,' said the designer in his show notes.
The collection celebrated Indian craftsmanship, combining embroidery work with floral designs
The collection celebrated Indian craftsmanship, combining embroidery work with floral designs
Dramatic silhouettes and intricate embroidery ruled the collection.
Dramatic silhouettes and intricate embroidery ruled the collection.
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    06.07.2022 | 12:15 PM IST

