Rahul Mishra celebrates the karigar at Paris couture week
On the first day of the fashion showcase, the Delhi-based designer presented a collection, 'We The People', focused on the artisan
story
Models presented creations by Rahul Mishra during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on 3 July
The collection, which included over 30 garments, showed the slow handwork of the Rahul Mishra atelier
Each piece in the collection took over an average of 3,000 hours depending on the silhoutte
The collection ‘look is especially glamorous and celebratory as the silhouettes reference from the creative excellence of Master Erté,' according to the show notes
Rahul Mishra closed his show with a white lehnga
