Home > Fashion> Trends > Rahul Mishra celebrates the karigar at Paris couture week

Rahul Mishra celebrates the karigar at Paris couture week

On the first day of the fashion showcase, the Delhi-based designer presented a collection, 'We The People', focused on the artisan

Models presented creations by Rahul Mishra during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on 3 July
Models presented creations by Rahul Mishra during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on 3 July (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.07.2023  |  05:33 PM IST
The collection, which included over 30 garments, showed the slow handwork of the Rahul Mishra atelier
The collection, which included over 30 garments, showed the slow handwork of the Rahul Mishra atelier (AFP)

Each piece in the collection took over an average of 3,000 hours depending on the silhoutte
Each piece in the collection took over an average of 3,000 hours depending on the silhoutte (AFP)
The collection ‘look is especially glamorous and celebratory as the silhouettes reference from the creative excellence of Master Erté,' according to the show notes
The collection ‘look is especially glamorous and celebratory as the silhouettes reference from the creative excellence of Master Erté,' according to the show notes (AFP)

 

Rahul Mishra closed his show with a white lehnga
Rahul Mishra closed his show with a white lehnga (AFP)

