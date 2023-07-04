Rahul Mishra celebrates the karigar at Paris couture week On the first day of the fashion showcase, the Delhi-based designer presented a collection, 'We The People', focused on the artisan /fashion/trends/rahul-mishra-artisan-karigar-embroidery-paris-haute-couture-fashion-week-111688449619003.html 111688449619003 story

Models presented creations by Rahul Mishra during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on 3 July (AFP)

The collection, which included over 30 garments, showed the slow handwork of the Rahul Mishra atelier (AFP) Also read: Meet Charles de Vilmorin, the designer who's turning couture unisex Each piece in the collection took over an average of 3,000 hours depending on the silhoutte (AFP) The collection 'look is especially glamorous and celebratory as the silhouettes reference from the creative excellence of Master Erté,' according to the show notes (AFP) Also read: Want to make a dramatic statement with white? Paris couture week shows how Rahul Mishra closed his show with a white lehnga (AFP)


