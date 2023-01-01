Raghavendra Rathore designs uniforms for the Republic Day parade Hand-crafted zardozi and Rathore's signature bandhgalas are the defining aspects of the uniform /fashion/trends/raghavendra-rathore-designs-uniforms-for-the-republic-day-parade-111672578797617.html 111672578797617 story

In 2023, the famed BSF Camel Contingent, which has been a part of the Republic Day celebrations since 1976, will witness the BSF's first-ever women contingent in regal attire riding camels along with their male counterparts.

Designed by celebrated designer Raghavendra Rathore, the uniforms for the Mahila Praharis represent the many treasured craft forms of India, fashioned in different parts of the country, and assembled in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio.

The uniform of Mahila Praharis for the BSF Camel Contingent brand incorporates sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan's history in its designs.

While designing the outfit for BSF women, the functionality, privilege, and honour of wearing one of the National Forces' Uniforms has been reflected, which resonates with the iconic RRJ Jodhpuri Bandhgala that is stately, classic and elegance personified. The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardozi work done for the various trims from Banaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique.

The uniform is styled with the striking Pagh - a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan.

The Pagh is an essential element of the cultural clothing of the people of Rajasthan, and the ones worn and tied in Mewar are signs of one's prestige and honour.