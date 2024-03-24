‘Quiet luxury in home decor is here to stay’

For over two decades, lighting designers Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth have created a niche for themselves in the decor space, playing with objects and light in different dimensions. Their products, from chandeliers to table lamps, are handmade at their Delhi studio by skilled glass blowers.
Now, the co-founders of Klove Studio are expanding their base. Earlier this week, they unveiled a new brand and a flagship store, 'collektklove' in New Delhi's Dhan Mill Compound. A synonym for approachable luxe and steeped in folklore, collektklove comprises an array of chic glass accessories, gifting collectibles, souvenirs and table lamps priced at a democratic range (starting ₹10,000 onwards).
In an interview, Jain and Seth talk about about their new store in Delhi and the art of making handblown glass lighting installations. Edited excerpts:
Prateek Jain (PJ): Dhan Mill allowed us to rebuild the space into a barn. We wanted to have the freedom to play with the space and create something spacious, well-lit, warm and inviting.
Gautam Seth (GS): The idea of using a large space to showcase small objects around it resonated with a sense of refined luxury. All in all, it was our effort to showcase the brand in a more natural environment.
PJ: We wanted to align our core design philosophy with the space at Dhan mill, which has an industrial vibe. The tall ceiling, the thatched barn and the natural light makes for a multi-sensorial, immersive experience.
GS: We wanted the place to stay very close to nature though thoughtfully reinterpreted applying the principles of minimalism and refined modernity. The pomegranate tree installation in the centre lends it an instantly uplifting vibe.
PJ: Each object is steeped in history, folklore, mythology, subcultures and symbolism. Every collectible is an instant conversation starter, a bridge between the past and the present. For instance, the Theyyam Vase series is imbued with the spirit of Kerala's Theyyam dance, blending tradition with vibrant hues and comes in three sizes.
GS: Nandi makes for a chic collectible steeped in wisdom. A symbol of purity and justice, it sits suffused in mother of pearl finish in milky white hues of hand blown glass.
PJ: Again that's a nod to our lifelong penchant for mythology. Garuda represents birth and heaven and is also aligned with nature hence made for a fitting logo.
GS: It also denotes prosperity and has an auspicious appeal.
PJ: I've followed Vincent Van Duysen's works very closely and find him remarkable.
PJ: Clashing eras, decades and design influences will be major. However, the key is to find the right balance.
GS: The emphasis on quiet luxury is here to stay. Sustainable and eco-friendly choices will gain momentum.