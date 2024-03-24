‘Quiet luxury in home decor is here to stay’ In an interview, lighting designers Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth talk about their new store in Delhi and the art of making handblown glass lighting installations /fashion/trends/quiet-luxury-home-decor-interior-design-dhan-mill-klove-studio-111711256505502.html 111711256505502 story

For over two decades, lighting designers Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth have created a niche for themselves in the decor space, playing with objects and light in different dimensions. Their products, from chandeliers to table lamps, are handmade at their Delhi studio by skilled glass blowers.

Now, the co-founders of Klove Studio are expanding their base. Earlier this week, they unveiled a new brand and a flagship store, 'collektklove' in New Delhi's Dhan Mill Compound. A synonym for approachable luxe and steeped in folklore, collektklove comprises an array of chic glass accessories, gifting collectibles, souvenirs and table lamps priced at a democratic range (starting ₹10,000 onwards).

In an interview, Jain and Seth talk about about their new store in Delhi and the art of making handblown glass lighting installations. Edited excerpts:

What made you pick the Dhanmill compound?

Prateek Jain (PJ): Dhan Mill allowed us to rebuild the space into a barn. We wanted to have the freedom to play with the space and create something spacious, well-lit, warm and inviting.

Gautam Seth (GS): The idea of using a large space to showcase small objects around it resonated with a sense of refined luxury. All in all, it was our effort to showcase the brand in a more natural environment.

How was the process of conceptualising the space?

PJ: We wanted to align our core design philosophy with the space at Dhan mill, which has an industrial vibe. The tall ceiling, the thatched barn and the natural light makes for a multi-sensorial, immersive experience.

GS: We wanted the place to stay very close to nature though thoughtfully reinterpreted applying the principles of minimalism and refined modernity. The pomegranate tree installation in the centre lends it an instantly uplifting vibe.

The hand blown glass pieces like the Nandi, The Theyyam Series and the Tusker are all inspired by the indigenous subcultures, mythology, beliefs and practices. What inspired you to delve into these symbolic emblems of culture?

PJ: Each object is steeped in history, folklore, mythology, subcultures and symbolism. Every collectible is an instant conversation starter, a bridge between the past and the present. For instance, the Theyyam Vase series is imbued with the spirit of Kerala's Theyyam dance, blending tradition with vibrant hues and comes in three sizes.

GS: Nandi makes for a chic collectible steeped in wisdom. A symbol of purity and justice, it sits suffused in mother of pearl finish in milky white hues of hand blown glass.

A pop of orange wall at the entrance of the store with a Garuda motif embossed on it commands instant attention. What made you pick Garuda as the logo?

PJ: Again that's a nod to our lifelong penchant for mythology. Garuda represents birth and heaven and is also aligned with nature hence made for a fitting logo.

GS: It also denotes prosperity and has an auspicious appeal.

Who are the interior designers whose work you admire and why?

PJ: I've followed Vincent Van Duysen's works very closely and find him remarkable.

Any key interior trends you see dominating this year?

PJ: Clashing eras, decades and design influences will be major. However, the key is to find the right balance.

GS: The emphasis on quiet luxury is here to stay. Sustainable and eco-friendly choices will gain momentum.