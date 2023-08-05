Freddie Mercury's flamboyant costumes are up for grabs From clothes to working drafts of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, hundreds of items owned by the late singer are on show in London /fashion/trends/queen-british-rock-freddy-mercury-bohemian-rhapsody-david-bowie-111691128389026.html 111691128389026 story

Freddie Mercury's signature crown worn throughout the Magic Tour, on display at Sotheby's auction rooms in London (AP)

Auction house Sotheby's has organized an exhibition in its central London gallery, showcasing a trove of items that once belonged to the legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The exhibition is set to run till 5 September, the birthday of the late singer, after which the items will part of an auction.

Among the items on display are Freddie Mercury's signature crown and cloak ensemble, famously worn during Queen's 1986 “Magic” tour.

Other items include the flamboyant costumes he wore during his decades-long career, working drafts of the masterpiece "Bohemian Rhapsody", and personal belongings like ashtrays and paintings.

The highlights of the show includes a Yamaha baby grand piano, which Mercury used to compose numerous songs. The piano is estimated to fetch up to £3 million.

The Yamaha baby piano, owned by Mercury (AFP)

Another highlight among the 30,000-plus items is a replica of Britain's St Edward's Crown, along with an accompanying cloak made of fake fur, red velvet, and rhinestones, which Mercury wore on stage during the 1980s. These pieces are significant, for he performed in them at the world-famous Live Aid concert in 1985 and during his final tour with Queen in 1986.

The exhibition also features items from Mercury's unique Japanese collection, showcasing his fascination with the country's decorative arts, glass, graphic arts and ceramics.

What's more, enthusiasts can see 15 pages of working drafts for "Bohemian Rhapsody", offering a glimpse into Mercury's creative process and revealing that he initially intended to name the song “Mongolian Rhapsody.”

Freddy Mercury performing Bohemian Rhapsody in 1985 at the Live Aid concert (Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

The auction, comprising over 1,400 lots, will take place live in London from 6-8 September. Online auction is on till 11 September.

Mary Austin, one of Mercury's closest friends who cared for the items at his former home, will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation to support HIV/Aids initiatives.

Sotheby's cataloguer Fenella Theis told AFP: “Every piece is so autobiographical. So every piece resembles one of Freddie's many, many, many facets of his personality.”