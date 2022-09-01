Home > Fashion> Trends > Princess Diana's iconic fashion moments

Princess Diana's iconic fashion moments Twenty five years after her death, Princess Diana's sense of fashion continues to remain as influential as ever. A look back at some of her biggest fashion moments

Her famed Christina Stambolian 'revenge dress', which she wore in 1994 around the time her husband Charles, Prince of Wales, admitted to having committed adultery on television. (Instagram.com) Princess Diana wore an ivory silk taffeta and antique lace gown, with a 25-foot train and a 153 yards tulle veil. The iconic dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. (Instagram.com ) Often seen in cycling shorts and oversized sweaters, she made athleisure a thing even before the word was born. (Instagram.com ) She was a fan of gingham and wore it in colourful variations on several occasions. (Instagram.com ) FIRST PUBLISHED

