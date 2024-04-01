What's trending? Varsity-inspired style of dressing Brands are giving the preppy mood a country-club chic twist. A guide to nail the look /fashion/trends/preppy-chic-style-trends-shopping-tips-111711704537334.html 111711704537334 story

From Rajesh Pratap Singh's showcase during the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai earlier this month (Girish Srivastav)

The Noughties revival in fashion has been happening for some time now, but recently the moodbards, from the ramp to Instagram, have moved towards university style that's chic and preppy. Think heritage tailoring, Ivy League staples and classic patterns.

From Miu Miu and Rajesh Pratap Singh reimagining polo shirts, to Versace showcasing checkerboard tailored jackets with micro shorts, brands are giving the preppy mood a country-club chic twist.

If you are planning to incorporate the style into your daily dressing, try including tailored separates like button-down shirts and khaki pants, paired with loafers. "Add a pearl necklance for that sophisticated vibe,” says designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of Nirmooha. She suggests embracing clean lines, vibrant colours with classic patterns of stripes and plaids, for that refined preppy style.

Even pleated skirts, A-line dresses and jumpsuits can help build a versatile ensemble. Consider adding statement belts and oversized sunglasses for a bolder look. “Experiment with different fabrics. If you are not into too much colour, then stick to neutral shades but add a pop of bold hues in accessories,"says Rahul Dayama of fashion brand Urbanic.

The key to nailing the preppy chic trend is to balance classic and modern elements, creating a polished and contemporary style.

Pearl Uppal, founder of brand Talking Threads, says: "Look for structured silhouettes and classic patterns like houndstooth, tartan, or windowpane checks. Incorporate classic pieces into your outfit, such as button-down shirts, pleated skirts, and high waisted trousers. Enhance the look by accessorising with pearls, headbands, loafers and oxford shoes.”

She recommends completing the look with classic hairstyles like sleek ponytails, natural waves, or a simple bun.

You can also experiment with in-trend pleated skirts. "Pair it with a slightly oversized top to balance the proportions," says Rupanshi Agarwal, founder of brand QUA. “The idea is to mix and match pieces, and experiment with plaid and colours.”

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.