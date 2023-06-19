Prada, Simons offer elegance at Milan fashion show As part of the ongoing fashion week, the designer duo presented a collection that aimed to ‘free’ men's bodies /fashion/trends/prada-simons-milan-fashion-show-menswear-tailoring-111687154108825.html 111687154108825 story

A model presents a creation for Prada Men's Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Fashion Week in Milan, on 18 June (AFP)

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented their new spring-summer 2024 men's collection during the ongoing Milan fashion week, combining elegance and comfort.

Presented on 18 June, the third day of the fashion week, the collection's starting point was "the simplest white shirt". From this base, said Prada, "you can do whatever you want" and modify it according to the individuality of each person, states an AFP report.

From the Prada show (AFP)

“The freedom of the body is reflected in the ubiquitous pair of shorts, available in an infinite variety of colours, black, white, beige or grey, matched with shirts and jackets in the same shade. Ties appeared to have been banished, unlike at other labels that have been bringing them back. The Prada silhouette was streamlined, the cuts supple and the fabrics fluid, in cotton, denim or leather,” the AFP report adds.

"When you follow the show, you see a classic men's suit," said Simons. But on closer inspection, he added, it turns out to be "completely different".

Instead, he said, it "allows the body, which is always moving and changing, to feel free".

Earlier this year, during the Milan show, Prada and Simons had turned wedding dresses into everyday looks, opening their autumn/winter 2023-24 catwalk presentation with a range of long and short white skirts embellished with white flowers and paired with knits.

Utility suits had become long shirt dresses with trains, while large boxy jackets were matched with slim ankle-length trousers in mainly dark shades.