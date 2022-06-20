Prada has a thing for gingham and leather
For the spring-summer collection, creative heads Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada celebrate formal wear by giving it a playful twist
Normcore, edgy yet quaint with colours: Prada's latest collection was about combining classic cotton gingham with leather coats.
Titled ‘Prada Choices’, the collection highlighted more refined silhouttes for staples such as denims, suits, shorts and coats.
Prada recalled summers by contrasting colour-block knitwear with grunge leather.
'Fashion as a manner, a way as well as a means of appearing,' the designers said in show notes. 'An expression of choice.'
The collection included simple fitted and lapel-less suits.
