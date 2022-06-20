advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Prada has a thing for gingham and leather 

Prada has a thing for gingham and leather

For the spring-summer collection, creative heads Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada celebrate formal wear by giving it a playful twist  

Normcore, edgy yet quaint with colours: Prada's latest collection was about combining classic cotton gingham with leather coats. 
Normcore, edgy yet quaint with colours: Prada's latest collection was about combining classic cotton gingham with leather coats.  (AP)
Titled ‘Prada Choices’, the collection highlighted more refined silhouttes for  staples such as denims, suits, shorts and coats.
Titled ‘Prada Choices’, the collection highlighted more refined silhouttes for  staples such as denims, suits, shorts and coats. (AP)
Prada recalled summers by contrasting colour-block knitwear with grunge leather. 
Prada recalled summers by contrasting colour-block knitwear with grunge leather.  (AP)
'Fashion as a manner, a way as well as a means of appearing,' the designers said in show notes. 'An expression of choice.'
'Fashion as a manner, a way as well as a means of appearing,' the designers said in show notes. 'An expression of choice.' (AP)
The collection included simple fitted and lapel-less suits.
The collection included simple fitted and lapel-less suits. (AP)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    20.06.2022 | 12:35 PM IST

