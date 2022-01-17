https://lifestyle.livemint.com/fashion/trends/prada-gives-new-energy-to-the-office-uniform-111642398383289.html
Prada gives new energy to the office uniform
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/smart-living/innovation/this-week-in-tech-from-wordle-to-the-new-oneplus-10-111642313534874.html
This week in tech: From Wordle to the new OnePlus 10
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/food/cook/makar-sankranti-three-sweet-recipes-with-a-sugar-free-twist-111641995284850.html
Makar Sankranti: Three sweet recipes with a sugar-free twist
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/health/fitness/how-to-build-muscle-like-bruce-lee-and-arnold-schwarzenegger-111642086504874.html
How to build muscle like Bruce Lee and Arnold Schwarzenegger
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/smart-living/innovation/deciphering-what-s-true-or-false-bring-out-the-cards-111642405632901.html
Deciphering what's true or false? Bring out the cards
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/health/wellness/why-intermittent-fasting-may-not-be-ideal-for-women-111641691228531.html
Why intermittent fasting may not be ideal for women