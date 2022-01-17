advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Prada gives new energy to the office uniform

Prada gives new energy to the office uniform

At the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented elevated versions of everyday pieces

Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 17.01.2022  |  04:41 PM IST
Actor Jeff Goldblum closed the show, which was all about 'meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense,' as the Prada show note said. 'Clothes that make people feel important, and that are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to discard.'
Actor Jeff Goldblum closed the show, which was all about 'meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense,' as the Prada show note said. 'Clothes that make people feel important, and that are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to discard.' (AFP)
The designers added a pop of colours to a collection that was dedicated to mostly sturdy outerwear and work clothes.
The designers added a pop of colours to a collection that was dedicated to mostly sturdy outerwear and work clothes. (AFP)
By adding the furry trim, the collection tried to infuse some young energy into the traditional dress.
By adding the furry trim, the collection tried to infuse some young energy into the traditional dress. (AFP)
Statement pieces like long overcoats were finished with gloves and accessories such as robot-shaped earrings.
Statement pieces like long overcoats were finished with gloves and accessories such as robot-shaped earrings. (AFP)

