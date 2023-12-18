That polyester dress can hurt your body and the environment If you're really interested in conscious consumption, make choices that result in a systemic change /fashion/trends/polyester-dress-sustainability-conscious-shopping-style-trends-111702901572686.html 111702901572686 story

In a world dominated by fast fashion, a growing number of mindful consumers are advocating for a more thoughtful approach to clothing choices. Strategic fashion decisions for these consumers involve a mindset shift that prioritizes not just style and affordability, but also considers the broader impact of purchases on health and the environment.

At present, there's a high surplus of clothes on the planet, enough to dress the next five generations. This surplus underscores the issue of overconsumption in the fashion industry. Hidden within this excess lies a concern—a myriad of potential hazards woven into the very fabric of our clothing.

Fabric choices go beyond aesthetics. They significantly impact our health and the environment. Synthetic fabrics commonly found in fast fashion often contain hazardous chemicals like BPAs and phthalates, acting as potential endocrine disruptors linked to cancer and infertility. These chemicals can leach into our skin, posing health risks when we sweat or when the fabric breaks down.

Moreover, the high content of plastics in clothes is alarming. Synthetic fibres such as polyester and acrylic shed microplastics during washing, contributing to microplastic pollution in oceans. These microplastics harm marine life and can potentially impact human health when they re-enter the food chain. The environmental consequences are dire, with microplastics disrupting natural processes and posing a threat to biodiversity.

Materials like organic cotton, hemp, bamboo, and linen serve as healthier alternatives, free from the toxic burden carried by synthetic materials. Not only are these materials biodegradable, but they also minimize the risks associated with chemical exposure.

Understanding the broader environmental and social impact of fashion purchases is crucial. Many garments are produced in facilities with poor working conditions, violating human rights. Individuals have the ability to advocate for fair labour practices, supporting brands committed to ethical production processes and fair wages for workers. This conscientious approach aims to dismantle exploitative practices prevalent in the fashion industry.

Embracing pre-loved fashion remains a cornerstone of mindful consumerism. Second-hand clothing significantly reduces the demand for new production, minimizing environmental strain. It's a sustainable choice that breathes new life into garments, reducing waste and promoting a circular economy. Thrift shopping, clothing swaps, and vintage markets offer a plethora of unique and sustainable fashion finds while helping create a better planet.

Making intelligent fashion choices goes beyond individual actions. It's about fostering systemic change. Supporting brands with transparent supply chains and sustainable practices encourages the industry to move towards greater accountability and eco-friendly production methods. Choosing quality over quantity and investing in timeless pieces that withstand trends reduces the cycle of fast fashion and promotes a more sustainable approach to dressing.

Mindful consumers educate themselves about fabrics, production processes, and their impact on health and the environment. They prioritize quality, support sustainable brands, embrace second-hand options, and actively participate in reducing, reusing, and recycling clothing. These practical tips empower them to navigate the fashion landscape wisely.

Strategic fashion decisions for the mindful consumer go beyond trends. It's a lifestyle that considers the well-being of people and the planet. By making informed choices and advocating for a more sustainable fashion industry, individuals contribute to a collective movement striving for a healthier, more equitable future, one garment at a time.

Shehlina Soomro is founder of Saritoria.