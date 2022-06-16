Planning a quick weekend trip? Don't forget to travel like a fashionista

Trying to plan your next vacation, but wondering what to pack? Swimsuit check. Sunnies check. SPF check. But there's always something missing—the perfect beach tote, a sundress you are likely to repeat or a pair of comfy trainers for the flight. There's a science to packing but it need not have to be complicated.

Designer Nilesh Parashar of label Nautanky suggests keeping your most playful sundresses and cut-out maxis for a summer getaway. "A sun hat, a chic bamboo bag and some flats are all you need. For a trip to the mountains, opt for warm coloured co-ord sets and a utilitarian tote to carry all your essentials in," he says.

It's a great idea to throw in a statement blazer or a cozy overshirt for a night under the stars in the hills.

"In case you're headed to the beach, all you need are fun monokinis and bikinis, besides sarongs. Also, pack an extra playful shirt and a chiffon cape to take you from sandy shores straight to brunch," he adds.

Designer Abhinav Gupta of label House of Fett suggests styling your airport looks with a co-ord set. "Pair it with a pair of chunky sneakers and complete your look with a backpack. For a sunny staycation, you can't go wrong with a flouncy tiered dress, a contrast wide brim hat, a comfy pair of tie up sandals and an ultra matte SPF. If you're headed to the mountains, then pack some solid pastel dresses and co-ords for that gorgeous Insta snap against the sunny meadow mornings. Layer it up with breezy overlays and a cross-neck bandana for those chilly nights," says Gupta.

Designer Nanki Maggo Papneja of label Limerick says, 'Don't forget to pack some kaftans as they are super comfortable and ideal for the beach.' (Courtesy Limerick )

For a beach outing, Gupta suggests a kaftan and strappy sandals. You want to be comfortable without compromising on style. A bathing suit, a nautical jumper and a sun hat accessorised with a scarf is all you need.

Aakriti Grover, founder of Flirtatious label, says, "Carry your comfort-fit bikinis and use them on the beach and then layer them with a pair of pants, a skirt or a cover up for the bar. Travel in your comfort gym attire."

Mixing gym separates in your airport attire is a good idea. A pair of comfy sweatpants and trainers are your safest bet for flight mode.

If you're headed to the sunny climes of Phuket or Goa, then the packing essentials need that sensual touch. Prreeti Jain Nainutia of Nirmooha recommends printed, boho kaftans and cording crisscross beachwear with attached sarong. "You can never go wrong with some vibrant layering of retro scarfs, necklaces, chunky rings and some classy eyewear," she says.

Invest in either a pair of classic aviators or wayfarers in tortoise shells and they'd complement just about any beach ensemble under the sun.

Designer Nanki Maggo Papneja of label Limerick roots for capes in a statement print. "These can be paired with anything, be it a bikini or a dress or even a pair of shorts. Don't forget to pack some kaftans as they are super comfortable and ideal for the beach. Moreover, a printed scarf is something that can be used as a sarong and as a hair accessory," says Papneja.

A chunky statement accessory, say, a link necklace from Outhouse or a Cuban chain from VRK Jewels, can instantly amp up any beach look. Also, some clever summer layering can instantly elevate any basic beach ensemble. Designer Rishi Roy of label Rishi & Vibhuti suggests investing in sexy cover-ups for a beach trip. "Lightweight cover-ups, a beach bag and flats are perfect. Accessorise with either a baseball cap or a wide brimmed sun hat," he says.

Designer Vibhuti Dhaundiyal nods in favour of a pair of well-fitted trousers or track pants for a trek in the hills. "If you are travelling to mid-altitude hill stations in Spain or Europe, warm layering is necessary even in the summers. A light woolen sweater, a fleece or a sweatshirt should be sufficient to shield yourself from the mild chill," she suggests.

