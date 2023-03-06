Pierre Cardin returns to Paris, space-age style The French label showcased a colourful collection that recalled its space age heyday /fashion/trends/pierre-cardin-returns-to-paris-with-space-age-111678085748914.html 111678085748914 story

For the first time in decades, the French label Pierre Cardin returned to the official Paris fashion week with a collection that recalled its space age heyday.

Models wore two-toned suit jackets with triangular shaped lapels, asymmetrical dresses and capes, shimmery gold trousers and thin ties that formed an arrow-like shape at the tip, reports Reuters.

Also read: A day with Pierre Cardin's models

From the Pierre Cardin show (REUTERS)

From the Pierre Cardin show (AFP)

The runway was set up in the label's empty flagship store that is undergoing renovations. Spinning holograms were projected in the windows of the store, located across the street from France's Elysee Palace, according to the Reuters report.

The collection was designed by the late designer's great nephew, Rodrigo Basilicati Cardin. He took the reins of the label following Cardin's death in 2020, adds the report. "My goal is to manage the label and bring it on track," he said, speaking to journalists after the show as he greeted guests including French singer Mireille Mathieu.

A creation from the Pierre Cardin show (AFP)

Cardin was the first couturier ever to transform his name into a global brand. He was not just a fashion innovator but also a great marketeer.

In the 2010 book, Pierre Cardin: 60 Years Of Innovation, Jean-Pascal Hesse, long-time director of communications for the label, writes, “He looks at balance sheets just to see what he can acquire next. Galaxies of business opportunities unfold before his eyes, a veritable parade of fashion, hotels, restaurants. He owns so much that he likes to say, with great pride, that he is self-sufficient. He can drink his own wine, or his mineral water, go to his own theatre, eat in his own restaurants, stay in his own hotels, sleep on his very own sheets, wear his own clothing and cologne. Only his Pierre Cardin cigarettes, manufactured by the millions in China, never reach him. An oversight? No, he does not smoke.”

Also read: ‘Pierre Cardin started fashion in India’