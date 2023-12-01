Louis Vuitton gives tropical twist to streetwear for Hong Kong show Designer Pharrell Williams unveiled his pre-fall 2024 men’s collection to over 1,000 guests, including popular celebrities and K-drama stars /fashion/trends/pharrell-williams-louis-vuitton-korean-drama-hong-kong-111701402244445.html 111701402244445 story

A model on the runway at the Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2024 men's collection fashion show at the Avenue of Stars promenade in Hong Kong, on 30 November. (Bloomberg)

The collection included casual jackets, navel-inspired sets and variations of Hawaiian-style tropical shirts (AP) Also read: Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton bring gospel party to Paris The show featured new interpretations of classic LV bags (REUTERS) Musician Pharrell Williams appears at the end of the show (REUTERS) Also read: Louis Vuitton turns Seoul bridge into a runway FIRST PUBLISHED

