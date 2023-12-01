advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Louis Vuitton gives tropical twist to streetwear for Hong Kong show

Louis Vuitton gives tropical twist to streetwear for Hong Kong show

Designer Pharrell Williams unveiled his pre-fall 2024 men’s collection to over 1,000 guests, including popular celebrities and K-drama stars

A model on the runway at the Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2024 men's collection fashion show at the Avenue of Stars promenade in Hong Kong, on 30 November.
A model on the runway at the Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2024 men's collection fashion show at the Avenue of Stars promenade in Hong Kong, on 30 November. (Bloomberg)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.12.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
The collection included casual jackets, navel-inspired sets and variations of Hawaiian-style tropical shirts
The collection included casual jackets, navel-inspired sets and variations of Hawaiian-style tropical shirts (AP)

Also read: Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton bring gospel party to Paris

 

The show featured new interpretations of classic LV bags
The show featured new interpretations of classic LV bags (REUTERS)
Musician Pharrell Williams appears at the end of the show
Musician Pharrell Williams appears at the end of the show (REUTERS)

Also read: Louis Vuitton turns Seoul bridge into a runway

Next Story