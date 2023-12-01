Louis Vuitton gives tropical twist to streetwear for Hong Kong show
Designer Pharrell Williams unveiled his pre-fall 2024 men’s collection to over 1,000 guests, including popular celebrities and K-drama stars
/fashion/trends/pharrell-williams-louis-vuitton-korean-drama-hong-kong-111701402244445.html
111701402244445
story
A model on the runway at the Louis Vuitton pre-fall 2024 men's collection fashion show at the Avenue of Stars promenade in Hong Kong, on 30 November.
(Bloomberg)
The collection included casual jackets, navel-inspired sets and variations of Hawaiian-style tropical shirts
(AP)
The show featured new interpretations of classic LV bags
(REUTERS)
Musician Pharrell Williams appears at the end of the show
(REUTERS)