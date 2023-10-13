Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Payal Pratap's tribute to Kutch The designer's ‘The Soft Parade’ collection celebrated crafts of Kutch, by combining the old with the new /fashion/trends/payal-pratap-embroidery-kutch-lakme-fashion-week-fdci-111697175447978.html 111697175447978 story

Payal Pratap's 'The Soft Parade' was a tribute to the glorious craft of Kutch, with contemporary accents.

The collection fabric base was a mélange of handloom linen, woven stripes, and chambray weaves, along with Bandhani prints, on silk. The myriad stitches inspired from ancient kedias were reworked into detailed asymmetric floral and geometric patterns. Asymmetric wrap skirts, swirling long and short kedia inspired jackets, relaxed dresses and comfy lungi pants offered a modern take on Kutch embroideries.


