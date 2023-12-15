Is your party outfit ready? A guide to recreating year-end looks from trends that ruled in 2023, and answering the dreaded question, ‘What to wear?’ /fashion/trends/party-new-year-clothes-style-trends-111702622108490.html 111702622108490 story

Pick a single bold colour or layer with shades of the same colour to create a look like these elegant outfits by Shantnu & Nikhil.

December marks the arrival of party invitations—and the return of that old anxiety-inducing question: “What to wear?” The search for the perfect outfit—one that strikes a balance between not too boring and not too over-the-top—can be tiring. And stressful, if, god forbid, there’s a dress code like “Gen Z’s take on Renaissance art”, “Space disco cowboy”, or “Beach party for robots”.

What, exactly, is the ideal outfit anyway? There’s no straightforward answer. It depends on your personal style. But a great outfit is one that makes you feel happy, comfortable and confident, as will our suggestions to help you curate your own year-end party looks.

Our list of outfit and accessory ideas are based on the trends of 2023, popularised by some of the best dressed of the year. Be inspired and play with items in your wardrobe to find your unique and perfect outfit that’s on trend as well as timeless.

Draw inspiration from Ranveer Singh’s style book, and don’t hold back on the shimmer and sequins. Pick an embroidered bomber jacket, like this Balmain one.

Channel your inner Pharrell Williams with this Aulerth x Ekaya Banaras jewelled pair of spectacles from their Opaline line.

Take a shortcut to a standout outfit by adding a touch of shine, like this Dolce & Gabbana blazer.

Floral designs ruled the 2023 runway. Take inspiration from these D&G heels and add a pop of colour and style.

Athiya Shetty’s runway looks underscored that prints and oversized clothes can be showstoppers. Pair both as this AK-OK outfit does.

Accessorise with a bag that’s roomy enough for essentials and shiny enough to grab eyeballs, like the Benedetta Bruzziches clutch.

Streetwear chic can also be partywear. Choose natural fibres, like this ensemble by Vaishali S.

You can also opt for a grand, yet subtle look, like with this Moonray dress.