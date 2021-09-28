https://lifestyle.livemint.com/fashion/trends/paris-fashion-week-serves-a-lot-of-drama-with-bright-colours-111632814459526.html
Paris Fashion Week serves a lot of drama with bright colours
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/food/discover/how-to-break-rules-and-reimagine-traditional-food-111632311280625.html
This pop-up reimagines beloved Marathi foods as tacos, shakshuka
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/health/fitness/how-to-get-the-perfect-chest-workout-111632370890396.html
How to get the perfect chest workout
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/how-to-lounge/movies-tv/the-top-25-tv-shows-since-streaming-came-to-india-111632476227495.html
The top 25 TV shows since streaming came to India
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/news/opinion/the-teen-maharani-of-baroda-who-pulled-off-a-political-coup-111632460406571.html
The teen maharani of Baroda who pulled off a political coup
https://lifestyle.livemint.com/next/health/fitness/why-strength-training-can-help-you-build-muscle-and-burn-fat-111632406943064.html
Why strength training can help you build muscle and burn fat