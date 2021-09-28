Advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Trends > Paris Fashion Week serves a lot of drama with bright colours

Paris Fashion Week serves a lot of drama with bright colours

While Victor Weinsanto looked at his childhood in Alsace for design inspiration, Kenneth Ize went for more understated looks 

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 28.09.2021  |  01:50 PM IST
Victor Weinsanto brought drama to the Paris runway with his spring/summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show on 27 September.
Victor Weinsanto brought drama to the Paris runway with his spring/summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection show on 27 September. (REUTERS)
Nigerian Kenneth Ize, a favourite of supermodel Naomi Campbell, kicked things off on Monday with a showcase of his couture-ish spring/summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Palais de Tokyo. 
Nigerian Kenneth Ize, a favourite of supermodel Naomi Campbell, kicked things off on Monday with a showcase of his couture-ish spring/summer 2022 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Palais de Tokyo.  (REUTERS)
Weinsanto played with a lot of bright colours for the spring/summer 2022 collection.
Weinsanto played with a lot of bright colours for the spring/summer 2022 collection. (REUTERS)
Ize with models at the end of his spring/summer show on 27 September.
Ize with models at the end of his spring/summer show on 27 September. (REUTERS)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    28.09.2021 | 01:50 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. Leonardo DiCaprio believes lab-grown meat matters
  2. How I recognised OCD and the effect it was having on my life
  3. How Kama Ayurveda made Ayurvedic luxury skincare glow
  4. Why Lil Nas X is like no other gay pop star
  5. How to ace the gown and play with colours? Ask Versace, Prada

ADVERTISEMENT

Next Story