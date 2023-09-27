Paris fashion week: Saint Laurent offers a new version of the jumpsuit

For his spring collection, Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello sent out an elevated offer of khaki bustier jumpsuits and cargo pants, blending them into a glamorous lineup of sheer tops, t-backed mini-dresses and ruffled chiffon that floated down the runway.
For the evening runway show, the Kering-owned label shifted its venue to the left bank of the Seine River, offering a fresh view of the Eiffel tower, the opposite side of its customary spot, seating its audience in a stark set lined with marble walls, under the rotating light beams of the famous monument.
Models marched up a broad staircase to reach the sprawling space in towering sling-back heels, modeling pencil skirts and roomy-legged trousers, neatly cinched at the waist, worn with open-backed bodysuits and silk blouses.
Sunglasses, aviation hats and natural leather belts completed the looks, which came mostly in autumn tones of beige, olive, purple and a rusty brown.
The show closed the second day of Paris Fashion Week, which has drawn fashion crowds and celebrity fans to the French capital.
The catwalk shows run until 3 October, and feature dozens of luxury labels including Hermes, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.