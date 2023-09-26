advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Paris fashion week: Pierre Cardin celebrates blue

Paris fashion week: Pierre Cardin celebrates blue

This spring-summer 2023 collection seemed inspired from the late designer's 1960s looks

The Pierre Cardin show during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 was presented on 25 September.
The Pierre Cardin show during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 was presented on 25 September. (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 26.09.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
After Cardin's death in 2020, his nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin became the brand's creative director. The new collection included several futuristic designs.
After Cardin's death in 2020, his nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin became the brand's creative director. The new collection included several futuristic designs. (AFP)

Inspired by the ocean's blue colour, the dresses had elements of indigo blue. Even the runway was in deep blue.
Inspired by the ocean's blue colour, the dresses had elements of indigo blue. Even the runway was in deep blue. (AFP)
The clothes looked more like wearable art.
The clothes looked more like wearable art. (AFP)

