The best of Paris fashion week: menswear edition The presentations showed how men's clothing can be quietly sophisticated as well as extravagant /fashion/trends/paris-fashion-week-menswear-style-trends-runway-111705909017742.html 111705909017742 story

The Hermes menswear ready-to-wear fall-winter 2024/25 collection, presented on 20 January, kept the focus sharp on heavy knitwear in shades of brown, black and grey. (AFP)

At the Valentino show, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli loosened traditional codes of tailoring, offering more fluid, oversized coats, jackets and trousers (REUTERS) Musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams' presentation for Louis Vuitton was all about native American designs mixed with modern luxury (AFP) Also read: Paris fashion week was a mix of loud and quiet luxury Kim Jones' Dior show was inspired by Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, and offered a haute couture take on kaftans, kimonos and shawls. (AFP) Also read: Balmain screams luxury at Paris show FIRST PUBLISHED

