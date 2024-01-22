advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > The best of Paris fashion week: menswear edition

The best of Paris fashion week: menswear edition

The presentations showed how men's clothing can be quietly sophisticated as well as extravagant

The Hermes menswear ready-to-wear fall-winter 2024/25 collection, presented on 20 January, kept the focus sharp on heavy knitwear in shades of brown, black and grey.
The Hermes menswear ready-to-wear fall-winter 2024/25 collection, presented on 20 January, kept the focus sharp on heavy knitwear in shades of brown, black and grey. (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.01.2024  |  04:50 PM IST
At the Valentino show, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli loosened traditional codes of tailoring, offering more fluid, oversized coats, jackets and trousers
At the Valentino show, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli loosened traditional codes of tailoring, offering more fluid, oversized coats, jackets and trousers (REUTERS)
Musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams' presentation for Louis Vuitton was all about native American designs mixed with modern luxury
Musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams' presentation for Louis Vuitton was all about native American designs mixed with modern luxury (AFP)

Kim Jones' Dior show was inspired by Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, and offered a haute couture take on kaftans, kimonos and shawls.
Kim Jones' Dior show was inspired by Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, and offered a haute couture take on kaftans, kimonos and shawls. (AFP)

