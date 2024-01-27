Paris fashion week: Gaurav Gupta's futuristic take on haute couture The Delhi-based designer's 'Aarohanam' collection was a lesson in how to celebrate traditional embroideries while creating sculptural pieces /fashion/trends/paris-fashion-week-gaurav-gupta-haute-couture-111706328115105.html 111706328115105 story

Gaurav Gupta presented the collection, 'Aarohanam' (inspired by a Sanskrit word that means rising from darkness and moving towards light), on 25 January, at the American Cathedral (AFP)

The collection included cropped jackets, exaggerated capes, a fluid trench coat and sculpted metal structures—made using techniques like 'badla', 'mukaish', and 'zardozi' (AFP) While Gupta stuck to his signature style of sweeping swirls and exaggerated silhouettes, there was a shift towards to more embellished, tailored pieces (AFP) Gaurav Gupta towards the end of the show (AFP)


