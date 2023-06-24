At Paris fashion Week, Dior offers wearable fashion
Artistic director Kim Jones presented comfortable, stylish clothes, with an androgynous bent
/fashion/trends/paris-fashion-week-dior-menswear-wow-fashion-111687582735028.html
111687582735028
story
Models emerged from the metallic floor to present the Dior Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 collection, in Paris on 23 June
(AFP)
Jones went for a muted colour palette, mostly greys, ivory and pastels, for garments. The accessories, however, were in striking bright, colourful neons.
(AFP)
Many of the textured suits were androgynous, elevated with pearls and sequins.
(AFP)
Models at the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show
(AP)
The collection included small, practical clutch handbags and chunky loafers.
(AFP)