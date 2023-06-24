advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > At Paris fashion Week, Dior offers wearable fashion

At Paris fashion Week, Dior offers wearable fashion

Artistic director Kim Jones presented comfortable, stylish clothes, with an androgynous bent

Models emerged from the metallic floor to present the Dior Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 collection, in Paris on 23 June
Models emerged from the metallic floor to present the Dior Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 collection, in Paris on 23 June (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.06.2023  |  10:48 AM IST
Jones went for a muted colour palette, mostly greys, ivory and pastels, for garments. The accessories, however, were in striking bright, colourful neons.
Jones went for a muted colour palette, mostly greys, ivory and pastels, for garments. The accessories, however, were in striking bright, colourful neons. (AFP)
Many of the textured suits were androgynous, elevated with pearls and sequins.
Many of the textured suits were androgynous, elevated with pearls and sequins. (AFP)
Models at the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show
Models at the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show (AP)
The collection included small, practical clutch handbags and chunky loafers.
The collection included small, practical clutch handbags and chunky loafers. (AFP)

Also read: Dior celebrates Frida Kahlo, Mexico in Cruise 2024 collection

