Home > Fashion> Trends > Paris couture week: Schiaparelli's take on Surrealism and tech

Paris couture week: Schiaparelli's take on glamour, Surrealism and tech

Creative director Daniel Roseberry pays tribute to founder Elsa Schiaparelli with a glamourous collection that talks about how technology is taking over our lives

The Schiaparelli's spring-summer 2024 collection, presented in Paris on 22 January, included a baby made using 'prehistoric technology', like the pre-2007 flip phones and CDs
The Schiaparelli's spring-summer 2024 collection, presented in Paris on 22 January, included a baby made using 'prehistoric technology', like the pre-2007 flip phones and CDs (AP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.01.2024  |  11:40 AM IST
The collection, which celebrated glamour and Surrealism, included garments inspired by pop culture, like this 'Matrix'-esque dress
The collection, which celebrated glamour and Surrealism, included garments inspired by pop culture, like this 'Matrix'-esque dress (AP)

Roseberry offered a surrealistic take on classic dresses and gowns, a hallmark of Elsa Schiaparelli’s vision
Roseberry offered a surrealistic take on classic dresses and gowns, a hallmark of Elsa Schiaparelli’s vision (AP)
The collection also included exaggerated silhouettes for today's fashion-forward shopper.
The collection also included exaggerated silhouettes for today's fashion-forward shopper. (AP)

Jennifer Lopez was among several A-lister attendees at the Schiaparelli show
Jennifer Lopez was among several A-lister attendees at the Schiaparelli show (AP)

