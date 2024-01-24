Paris couture week: Schiaparelli's take on glamour, Surrealism and tech
Creative director Daniel Roseberry pays tribute to founder Elsa Schiaparelli with a glamourous collection that talks about how technology is taking over our lives
The Schiaparelli's spring-summer 2024 collection, presented in Paris on 22 January, included a baby made using 'prehistoric technology', like the pre-2007 flip phones and CDs
The collection, which celebrated glamour and Surrealism, included garments inspired by pop culture, like this 'Matrix'-esque dress
Roseberry offered a surrealistic take on classic dresses and gowns, a hallmark of Elsa Schiaparelli’s vision
The collection also included exaggerated silhouettes for today's fashion-forward shopper.
Jennifer Lopez was among several A-lister attendees at the Schiaparelli show
