Want to make a dramatic statement with white? Paris couture week shows how On Day 1 of the fashion showcase, designers presented extravagant designs that brought art, embroidery and fashion together

From the Charles de Vilmorin show on 3 July in Paris. (AFP)

Rahul Mishra celebrated artisans and their work in his Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection on 3 July (AFP) Designer Iris Van Herpen offered a futuristic underwater world and 1980s geometric aesthetics in his couture collection. (AFP) Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri played with several shades of white to create a collection that was subtle and understated, and high on intricate embroidery. (REUTERS) The Georges Hobeika collection was dreamy, flamboyant and full of pastels (AFP) The Schiaparelli show put Surrealism into high fashion. (AP)


