advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Want to make a dramatic statement with white? Paris couture week shows how

Want to make a dramatic statement with white? Paris couture week shows how

On Day 1 of the fashion showcase, designers presented extravagant designs that brought art, embroidery and fashion together

From the Charles de Vilmorin show on 3 July in Paris.
From the Charles de Vilmorin show on 3 July in Paris. (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.07.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
Rahul Mishra celebrated artisans and their work in his Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection on 3 July
Rahul Mishra celebrated artisans and their work in his Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection on 3 July (AFP)
Designer Iris Van Herpen offered a futuristic underwater world and 1980s geometric aesthetics in his couture collection.
Designer Iris Van Herpen offered a futuristic underwater world and 1980s geometric aesthetics in his couture collection. (AFP)

Also read: Schiaparelli brings Surrealism to haute couture in Paris

 

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri played with several shades of white to create a collection that was subtle and understated, and high on intricate embroidery.
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri played with several shades of white to create a collection that was subtle and understated, and high on intricate embroidery. (REUTERS)

Also read: Meet the Indian designer whose earrings sparkled in And Just Like That

 

The Georges Hobeika collection was dreamy, flamboyant and full of pastels
The Georges Hobeika collection was dreamy, flamboyant and full of pastels (AFP)
The Schiaparelli show put Surrealism into high fashion.
The Schiaparelli show put Surrealism into high fashion. (AP)

Next Story