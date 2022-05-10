Paco Rabanne’s Resort 2023 collection is a party

‘The Party' (1968) saw Peter Sellers donning brownface to portray a clueless Indian actor ‘Hrundi V Bakshi’. Definitely not the kind of film that would get made today. Dossena claims he saw the film only recently and was taken by its 1960s unapologetic glamour
(Paco Rabanne)
Sergeant Pepper wants his suit back
(Paco Rabanne )
Stripes show up again and again in the collection, with a few 2020s touches like a midriff-baring co-ord set
(Paco Rabanne)
Dossena plays with all kinds of skirt lengths - the mini, midi and maxi – in the collection
(Paco Rabanne)
The backdrop is deliberately evocative of a fake film set in Los Angeles
(Paco Rabanne)
Ice blue and gold AND silver? Why not?
(Paco Rabanne)
FIRST PUBLISHED
10.05.2022
| 11:00 AM IST
