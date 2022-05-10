advertisement

Paco Rabanne's Resort 2023 collection is a party 

Paco Rabanne’s Resort 2023 collection is a party

The brand's creative director Julien Dossena channels the vintage glamour of a controversial Peter Sellers comedy   

‘The Party' (1968) saw Peter Sellers donning brownface to portray a clueless Indian actor ‘Hrundi V Bakshi’. Definitely not the kind of film that would get made today. Dossena claims he saw the film only recently and was taken by its 1960s unapologetic glamour
'The Party' (1968) saw Peter Sellers donning brownface to portray a clueless Indian actor 'Hrundi V Bakshi'. Definitely not the kind of film that would get made today. Dossena claims he saw the film only recently and was taken by its 1960s unapologetic glamour
Sergeant Pepper wants his suit back
Sergeant Pepper wants his suit back
Stripes show up again and again in the collection, with a few 2020s touches like a midriff-baring co-ord set 
Stripes show up again and again in the collection, with a few 2020s touches like a midriff-baring co-ord set
Dossena plays with all kinds of skirt lengths - the mini, midi and maxi – in the collection
Dossena plays with all kinds of skirt lengths - the mini, midi and maxi – in the collection
The backdrop is deliberately evocative of a fake film set in Los Angeles 
The backdrop is deliberately evocative of a fake film set in Los Angeles
Ice blue and gold AND silver? Why not?
Ice blue and gold AND silver? Why not?
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    10.05.2022 | 11:00 AM IST

