Our favourite looks from New York Fashion Week

Flowers at the home of the late filmmaker in Rolle, western Switzerland. Godard was hailed as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century. Photo: AFP/ Fabrice Coffrini

Flowers at the home of the late filmmaker in Rolle, western Switzerland. Godard was hailed as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century. Photo: AFP/ Fabrice Coffrini

3/5