Old Hollywood glam rules Emmy red carpet
From Amanda Seyfried to Zendaya, the stars went all out for the 2022 edition of the event in Los Angeles
Actor Jean Smart, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for ‘Hacks’, opted for a simple, chic Christian Siriano gown.
(AFP)
Zendaya, who won an Emmy for 'Lead Actress in a Drama' for her portrayal of Rue Benett in ‘Euphoria’, wore a glamorous Valentino gown at the after-party.
(AFP)
Amanda Seyfried, who wore a strapless Armani Privé gown, took home an Emmy for ‘The Dropout’.
(AFP)
British actor Hannah Waddingham wore a pair of sparkly Dolce and Gabbana sneakers under a pink tulle gown by the Italian fashion brand.
(AFP)
