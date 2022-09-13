advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Old Hollywood glam rules Emmy red carpet

Old Hollywood glam rules Emmy red carpet

From Amanda Seyfried to Zendaya, the stars went all out for the 2022 edition of the event in Los Angeles

Actor Jean Smart, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for ‘Hacks’, opted for a simple, chic Christian Siriano gown.
Actor Jean Smart, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for ‘Hacks’, opted for a simple, chic Christian Siriano gown. (AFP)
Zendaya, who won an Emmy for 'Lead Actress in a Drama' for her portrayal of Rue Benett in ‘Euphoria’, wore a glamorous Valentino gown at the after-party. 
Zendaya, who won an Emmy for 'Lead Actress in a Drama' for her portrayal of Rue Benett in ‘Euphoria’, wore a glamorous Valentino gown at the after-party.  (AFP)
Amanda Seyfried, who wore a strapless Armani Privé gown, took home an Emmy for ‘The Dropout’.  
Amanda Seyfried, who wore a strapless Armani Privé gown, took home an Emmy for ‘The Dropout’.   (AFP)
British actor Hannah Waddingham wore a pair of sparkly Dolce and Gabbana sneakers under a pink tulle gown by the Italian fashion brand.
British actor Hannah Waddingham wore a pair of sparkly Dolce and Gabbana sneakers under a pink tulle gown by the Italian fashion brand. (AFP)

Next Story