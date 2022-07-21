Now, Reliance brings Valentino to India

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has added Maison Valentino to its list of partnerships with international luxury brands.

On 21 July, RBL announced signing a long-term distribution agreement with Valentino. Under the agreement, Valentino will open its first boutique in Delhi followed by a flagship store in Mumbai. The stores will stock a range of womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories of the brand.

The first store is due to open this year. "We are pleased to join forces with India’s leader in luxury retail, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), and proud to work together to expand our shared vision and voice in this important market, rife with new opportunities. The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honoured to be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture," said Jacopo Venturini, the Maison Valentino CEO on the partnership, in the press release.

Darshan Mehta, managing director of Reliance Brands Limited, said, “The brand’s infectious romanticism, signature codes and bold use of colour has strong resonance in India. This partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs."

In Delhi, Valentino will open a 162 sqm boutique in DLF Emporio, which will carry Valentino women’s collections and an edited selection of men’s accessories, while the Mumbai flagship will carry the whole Valentino universe: a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and Valentino Garavani accessories of the brand that include shoes, bags, small leather goods, eyewear, scarves, ties, and fragrances.

The brand is currently present in over 144 locations through 212 Valentino-directly operated boutiques and over 1,300 points of sale.

