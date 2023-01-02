Now, a ready-to-wear store full of homegrown brands Fashion entrepreneur Nupur Somani's The Noir Window in Mumbai wants to offer more space to India's prêt fashion /fashion/trends/now-a-ready-to-wear-store-full-of-homegrown-brands-111672642100301.html 111672642100301 story

When people are looking for a perfect party dress or a great fitting beach dress, they generally look towards international high-street brands. Indian ready-to-wear labels don't offer enough trendy options or if they do, finding them under one roof is a tough task.

Fashion entrepreneur Nupur Somani wants to change that with her recently opened store, The Noir Window, in Worli, Mumbai. It's a one-of-a-kind platform that offers ready-to-wear clothes, all made by homegrown brands, including Guapa, Āroka, Aakar, Richa Khemka, Pallavi Swadi, Vidhi Wadhwani and Mini Sondhi. You can find printed co-ords for a pool party, shirt dresses for the day, edgy denim pieces for theme nights, and gowns and dresses for grand night-outs.

Somani realised during the pandemic that most of her off-the-rack shopping happened abroad and it was difficult to refresh her wardrobe in Mumbai, with international travel restrictions. While there is no scarcity of homegrown brands, what the city lacked she felt were more avenues to showcase Indian labels, especially those that offered ready to wear.

“Today, everyone is so busy between work, socialising and day-to-day commitments, that it's easier to just pick something off the rack. This is specific to Western wear, which is why I wanted to curate a collection of pieces that truly offer something for everyone and every occasion,” says Somani, the founder.

The store also offers accessories, including bags and jewellery, both of dainty and statement varieties, by labels such as Trōv, Bansri Mehta Design, Nomada, Simran Chhabra, Duet Luxury, Hetal Shah and The YV Brand (do check their acrylic bags and jewellery in pop colours).

“We are not in a traditionally busy area, nor do we have a storefront. However, I do feel what we are offering is different and make people more proud of Indian fashion," she says.

