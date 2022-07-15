Nina Ricci brings a new wave of beach style
Nina Ricci's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection was a celebration of pastel colours
/fashion/trends/nina-ricci-brings-a-new-wave-of-beach-style-111657861190874.html
111657861190874
gallery
Presented against the backdrop of Salin d’Aigues-Morte, designer Nana Baehr's collection gave nautical style a luxurious upgrade
(GoRunway.com )
The designer combined accessories in pastel colours with garments in parachute silk to create unique ensembles.
(GoRunway.com )
Lightweight silk dresses with floral prints were among the highlights of the showcase
(GoRunway.com )
By combining metallics with pastels, the label brought a different freshness to ready to wear
(GoRunway.com )
Monochrome and minimalist touches outshined through the collection.
(GoRunway.com )
Next Story