Nina Ricci brings a new wave of beach style 

Nina Ricci brings a new wave of beach style

Nina Ricci's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection was a celebration of pastel colours 

Presented against the backdrop of Salin d’Aigues-Morte, designer Nana Baehr's collection gave nautical style a luxurious upgrade (GoRunway.com )
The designer combined accessories in pastel colours with garments in parachute silk to create unique ensembles.  (GoRunway.com )
Lightweight silk dresses with floral prints were among the highlights of the showcase (GoRunway.com )
By combining metallics with pastels, the label brought a different freshness to ready to wear   (GoRunway.com )
Monochrome and minimalist touches outshined through the collection.  (GoRunway.com )
    15.07.2022 | 04:03 PM IST

