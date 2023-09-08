New York Fashion Week: Skin is in, according to Coach
The spring/summer 2024 showcase marked Stuart Vevers' 10-year anniversary as the creative head of the luxury label
/fashion/trends/new-york-fashion-week-runway-coach-111694167714775.html
111694167714775
story
Coach presented its Spring 2024 show at the New York Public Library on 7 September
(AFP)
The collection included versions of sheer dresses, see-through knits and lace.
(AFP)
The clothes seemed inspired from the chic streetwear fashion of New York.
(AFP)
A Peta protestor held a sign on the runway during the show.
(AFP)