New York Fashion Week: Ralph Lauren combines luxury and casual
The designer returned to the runway after a gap of four years, and showcased garments that looked casual, chic and glamorous
The Ralph Lauren show was presented on 8 September inside a warehouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York,
The collection was full of bright colours, and rhinestones, feathers and embroidery.
The collection included flowy dresses, skirts, and jackets.
US model Christy Turlington walked the runway for the show
