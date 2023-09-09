advertisement

New York Fashion Week: Ralph Lauren combines luxury and casual

New York Fashion Week: Ralph Lauren combines luxury and casual

The designer returned to the runway after a gap of four years, and showcased garments that looked casual, chic and glamorous

The Ralph Lauren show was presented on 8 September inside a warehouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York, (AP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 09.09.2023  |  11:25 AM IST
The collection was full of bright colours, and rhinestones, feathers and embroidery. (AP)

The collection included flowy dresses, skirts, and jackets.
The collection included flowy dresses, skirts, and jackets. (AFP)
US model Christy Turlington walked the runway for the show
US model Christy Turlington walked the runway for the show (AFP)

