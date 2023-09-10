New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung brings together West and East
The designer presented a feminine collection that combined influences from his home country, Nepal, and India in global silhouettes
/fashion/trends/new-york-fashion-week-prabal-gurung-runway-show-111694323659568.html
111694323659568
story
Prabal Gurung presented his Spring/Summer 2024 collection show at New York Fashion Week, in the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island.
(REUTERS)
The presentation included dhoti pants, free-flowing dresses and fringed jackets
(AFP)
The clothes were chic and had a relaxed, easy-to-wear vibe.
(AFP)
The collection had more separates than one is used to seeing in a Prabal Gurung fashion show.
(REUTERS)