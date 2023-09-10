advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung brings together West and East

New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung brings together West and East

The designer presented a feminine collection that combined influences from his home country, Nepal, and India in global silhouettes

Prabal Gurung presented his Spring/Summer 2024 collection show at New York Fashion Week, in the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island.
Prabal Gurung presented his Spring/Summer 2024 collection show at New York Fashion Week, in the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island. (REUTERS)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 10.09.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
The presentation included dhoti pants, free-flowing dresses and fringed jackets
The presentation included dhoti pants, free-flowing dresses and fringed jackets (AFP)

The clothes were chic and had a relaxed, easy-to-wear vibe.
The clothes were chic and had a relaxed, easy-to-wear vibe. (AFP)
The collection had more separates than one is used to seeing in a Prabal Gurung fashion show.
The collection had more separates than one is used to seeing in a Prabal Gurung fashion show. (REUTERS)

