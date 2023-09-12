advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > New York Fashion Week: Michael Kors presents a collection perfect for holidays

New York Fashion Week: Michael Kors presents a collection perfect for holidays

The designer presented comfortable-looking, resort-ready looks in lots of neutral shades

Models presented Michael Kors creations during the ongoing New York Fashion Week, at the waterfront Domino Park in Brooklyn. (REUTERS)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 12.09.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
Most of the garments, whether they were bodysuits or minidresses, seemed comfortable enough for a long vacation
Michael Kors after the end of his showcase.
