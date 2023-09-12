New York Fashion Week: Michael Kors presents a collection perfect for holidays
The designer presented comfortable-looking, resort-ready looks in lots of neutral shades
Models presented Michael Kors creations during the ongoing New York Fashion Week, at the waterfront Domino Park in Brooklyn.
(REUTERS)
The collection included flowy Chantilly lace and hand-crochet dresses, kaftans and skirts, in neutral shades.
(REUTERS)
Most of the garments, whether they were bodysuits or minidresses, seemed comfortable enough for a long vacation
(AP)
Michael Kors after the end of his showcase.
(AP)