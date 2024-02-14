New York Fashion Week: Falguni Shane Peacock celebrates 20 years of the brand The designer duo's fall-winter collection, 'Forward Momentum - Chapter 20', reflected their edgy and glamorous design language /fashion/trends/new-york-fashion-week-falguni-shane-peacock-runway-looks-111707907487619.html 111707907487619 story

Mumbai-based Falguni and Shane Peacock presented their collection at the New York Fashion Week on 13 February, marking two decades of their brand.

From feathers and 3D floral embellishments to frills and shimmer, the collection included elements that have long been part of the brand's design language. 'Forward Momentum - Chapter 20' featured intricately detailed dresses, long and short jackets, cutout skirts made using soft wool, and cashmere sweaters. The colour palette also reflected the brand's journey—from corydalis blue and pewter to deep black and red.


