New year eve party dress code: Refined bling

2023 has been a year of quiet luxury, with preppy chic making a strong comeback. It, however, doesn't mean you can't reimagine your old cashmere cardigans and cable knit jumpers with some shine-on pieces to look ready for the New Year Eve's party.

Sequins are, of course, a good way to add some shine, but take a more edited approach. For instance, offset beaded pieces with matt separates or pair feathers with heritage fabrics like houndstooth or gingham.

Faux fur gilet and leather pants that have a buttery sheen are another great way of standing out while keeping it understated. Finish off your attire with a gemstone-studded bracelet worn over gloves, or just a simple stack of tennis bracelets.

Vrinda Sachdev, the co-founder of label Qbik, suggests either adding a shiny bag or wearing a sparkly pair of stockings. "Or you can accessorise a classic dress/maxi or a pantsuit and go all out with a bold accessory like a cocktail ring. For men, handembroidered shoes or a plush velvet suit with embroidery on the lapel gives a luxurious feel," she says.

This year, a classic white shirt worn under a dress has been seen across brands, from like Valentino to Zara, to elevate the simplest of outfits. “Think leather tube dress/maxi layered over a shirt or a blingy underwire bralette enveloping a shirt,” says Sachdev. "It just adds drama and seems like one has put a lot of thought into their look. A handembroidered bodysuit with leather pants or denims is another such versatile option."

Designer Dolly J. roots for some edgy metallics. "Wear them with either a pair of denims or play with mesh overlays. Mix shine with matt textures by keeping them in similar tones. Even off-beat materials like canvas or tweed embellished with sequins is an interesting pairing," says Dolly.

Feathers and faux fur are still a rage when it comes to party dressing. Keeping the silhouette clean is key, though. "A good classic leather silhouette paired with a feathered detail garment piece would always look luxurious. For example, a leather skirt paired with a feathered tucked in pullover always keeps you warm and super stylish," explains Dolly.

Rahul Dayama from Urbanic India suggests opting for a sequined or embellished dress paired with classic denim or tailored pants. "One can also experiment with textures of velvet or satin, adding an opulent touch to the party look. Combine a sequinned skirt with a tee for a playful and edgy vibe. Alternatively, opt for a polished yet festive look by pairing a blazer with sequin shorts, creating a dynamic contrast," he says.

White Frost hand-embroidered jacket with jumpsuit by Talking Threads

Another casual-meets-party look option is combining metallic jumpsuit with casual sneakers. Or if you want to add a whimsical touch that embraces the winter season, try a tulle or glittery maxi skirt with a fitted sweater.

Designer Pearl Uppal of label Talking Threads recommends taking a more sophisticated route to incorporating shine. "Crystal-studded bustiers, pearl embellished corsets, and statement silver bullion-embroidered party jackets are a classy way to carry shine. Whether it’s a nightclub or a house party, such versatile ensembles bring extra glam to classic trousers, jumpsuits and draped skirts," she says.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.