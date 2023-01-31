My fashion brand is for those who like comfort, freedom: Akshay Kumar In an interview with Lounge, the actor talks about Force IX, his new brand, the philosophy behind it and what fashion means to him /fashion/trends/my-fashion-brand-is-for-those-who-like-comfort-freedom-akshay-kumar-111675136569580.html 111675136569580 story

Force IX draws inspiration from the aesthetics of the Armed forces, says Akshay Kumar

For actor Akshay Kumar, fashion should be simple and comfortable. It's a belief that reflects in his day-to-day clothes and also what he wears on screen. And now, he wants to share his sense of dressing with the world.

On 26 January, Republic Day, Kumar launched his brand, Force IX. Offering a collection of T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, Polo T-shirts, denim, chinos, joggers, shorts and nightwear, the label's moodboard is effortless modern-day fashion. In the coming months, the brand will launch a range of accessories, including caps, belts, travel accessories, shoes and watches.

“For me, fashion is when I get to be myself… comfortable in my skin and confident in what I wear. The whole idea behind Force IX was to make it a brand that caters to style and comfort," says Kumar. The collection is available online, on Myntra.

In an interview with Lounge, Kumar talks about the new brand, the philosophy behind it and what fashion means to him. Edited excerpts:

What prompted you to start this brand?

Force IX is my seven-years old dream, which is finally coming true. For a long time, I wanted my own clothing line. Twice I came close to launching it but somehow things didn’t work out. I guess third time's a charm.

I personally love to wear athleisure clothing because, for me, comfort tops over everything. So, it got me thinking… we have so much talent in our country, great design artists and fabrics are available here. And that's why I decided to enter the world of fashion with Force IX, a brand that offers a range of athleisure wear and more, all made in India.

Force IX is much more than a clothing brand for me. It is an extension of what fashion means to me and brings a part of the 30 years I have spent working in the industry.

What's the story behind the name Force IX?

I believe there are three strong influences that drive me: the universe, mother nature and the Armed forces. I am highly inspired by the Armed forces. My father was in the Army and that's why the Armed forces have a special place in my heart.

Coming to number 9…. it is the number for warriors and is also considered to be powerful. It is my lucky number and it is also my birth date.

What do you believe is Force IX's USP?

Force IX draws inspiration from the aesthetics of the Armed forces and translates them into new-age sensibilities in order to appeal to the Gen Z generation.

One of the key USPs of Force IX is the meticulous attention to detail in our collection. Right from the logo to the buttons, and the stitching, every little aspect has been articulated, designed, and curated with a purpose—to symbolise the core ideologies of the brand and to create an element of interest for patrons.

Who’s your target audience?

Force IX offers fashion for all. Like my movies, I live to entertain everyone, so I've created a range for everyone, from the sporty teenager to the dapper man. Unisex pieces will be seen throughout the brand and will expand as we grow. My brand is for everyone who likes comfort and freedom.

What does fashion mean to you?

My definition and understanding of fashion is very simple. For me, fashion is when I get to be myself—comfortable in my skin and confident in what I wear. The whole idea behind Force IX was to make it a brand that caters to style and comfort.

What’s your personal style?

I love my tracks and hoodies, they are my all-time go-to comfort clothing.

