Milan fashion week: Max Mara keeps it simple and chic The collection offered trench coats, monochrome outfits and maxi skirts, all stylishly celebrating comfort /fashion/trends/milan-fashion-week-max-mara-runway-trends-111695294986146.html 111695294986146 story

The Max Mara fashion show, on 21 September, included a wide variety of colours. Prints, on the other hand, were rare, mostly seen on dresses. (AFP)

White casual shirts, black skirts and pants—monochrome tailoring was an integral part of the collection, which celebrated comfort and functionality. (AFP) Also read: Milan fashion week: Diesel creates a fantasy world Famous for its trench coats, Max Mara offered different styles of the garment. (AFP) The trench coats were also seen in bright colours and fabrics like silk. (AFP) Also read: London Fashion Week: A little bit of shine, glamour and lots of colours FIRST PUBLISHED

