Milan fashion week: Max Mara keeps it simple and chic

Milan fashion week: Max Mara keeps it simple and chic

The collection offered trench coats, monochrome outfits and maxi skirts, all stylishly celebrating comfort

The Max Mara fashion show, on 21 September, included a wide variety of colours. Prints, on the other hand, were rare, mostly seen on dresses.
The Max Mara fashion show, on 21 September, included a wide variety of colours. Prints, on the other hand, were rare, mostly seen on dresses. (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 21.09.2023  |  05:07 PM IST
White casual shirts, black skirts and pants—monochrome tailoring was an integral part of the collection, which celebrated comfort and functionality.
White casual shirts, black skirts and pants—monochrome tailoring was an integral part of the collection, which celebrated comfort and functionality. (AFP)

Famous for its trench coats, Max Mara offered different styles of the garment.
Famous for its trench coats, Max Mara offered different styles of the garment. (AFP)
The trench coats were also seen in bright colours and fabrics like silk.
The trench coats were also seen in bright colours and fabrics like silk. (AFP)

