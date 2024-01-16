Milan fashion week: Armani goes for relaxed chic
The Italian fashion brand presented its autumn-winter collection that highlighted fluid cuts
The Giorgio Armani show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 was presented on 15 January
(AFP)
The collection, which included suits, trousers and blazers, was all about freedom of movement and fluid cuts.
(REUTERS)
A model walks the runway at the Armani collection show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 on January 15, 2024 in Milan. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
(AFP)
Giorgio Armani (centre) with models at his Fall/Winter 2024/25 men's collection during Men's Fashion Week
(REUTERS)