At Milan fashion week, Emporio Armani was inspired by ginkgo leaf The collection was a meditation on timelessness, set against the backdrop of a large ginkgo leaf /fashion/trends/milan-fashion-week-emporio-armani-ginkgo-leaf-111687058453837.html 111687058453837 story

A model presents a creation for Emporio Armani Men's Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Fashion Week in Milan, on 17 June (AFP)

As part of the ongoing Milan fashion week, Emporio Armani presented a collection set against the backdrop of a large ginkgo leaf.

The collection was a meditation on timelessness. The ginkgo, which the designer notes has endured for 250 million years, appears throughout the collection as a motif in jacquards, prints and as elegant golden jewellery, states an AP report. Towards the end of the show, Giorgio Armani took a bow with Italian Olympic athletes, who were wearing the uniforms they will sport during next year’s Games in Paris. The uniforms have been designed by Armani.

Italian paralympic athletes pose with Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani (centre) after the Emporio Armani show. (AFP)

Most of collection was in blacks and creams, presented in loose silhouettes like super wide-leg trousers, sleeveless tunic and robe jackets.

From the Emporio Armani show (AFP)

From the Giorgio Armani show (AFP)