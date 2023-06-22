Michael Jackson's moonwalk fedora is up for grabs A Paris auction is offering the iconic hat, which has an estimated value of $65,000-$110,000 /fashion/trends/michael-jackson-moonwalk-fedora-up-for-auction-in-paris-111687422003701.html 111687422003701 story

The King of Pop Michael Jackson whipped off the hat while breaking into his hit 'Billie Jean' during a televised Motown concert in 1983. (AFP)

Pop superstar Michael Jackson's famous black fedora that he wore during a televised Motown concert in 1983, will soon be up for auction in Paris.

The singer had whipped off the hat while breaking into the hit song during the concert.

The hat is part of the auction of rock-and-roll items by Drouot, organised by Artpeges and Lemon Auction, on 26 September. Its estimated value is $65,000-$110,000, according to AFP. Other items on the auction list are a guitar owned by T-Bone Walker and a Madonna gold record.

Meanwhile, the last pair of Rembrandt portraits, 20-centimetre high oval shaped (believed to be from 1635), are going under the hammer at Christie's in London in July, according to another AFP report.

They are set to fetch between £5 million and £8 million, it states.

"I first encountered these pictures a few years ago on a routine valuation and was stopped in my tracks," Henry Pettifer, international deputy chairman of Old Master Paintings at Christie's, told AFP as the paintings went on display in Amsterdam.

"I was really staggered to discover that the pictures had never really been researched and never been addressed in any of the literature on Rembrandt over the course of 200 years."