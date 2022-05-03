Met Gala delivers glamour and gold, as promised
At “fashion’s biggest night” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, celebrities lived up to the outrageousness one has come to expect while paying homage to American fashion
/fashion/trends/met-gala-delivers-glamour-and-gold-as-promised-111651545554356.html
Model Gigi Hadid seems ready to channel her superpowers
Billie Eilish borrows her grandmother's corset
Kate Moss is surprisingly subdued in an almost boring gown
Chloe Bailey takes the theme seriously (we approve)
Ariana DeBose does not disappoint
Kendall Roy – sorry, Jeremy Strong – arrives at the Met Gala with vintage-y vibes
Blake Lively's colour-changing gown became an instant hit
Rege Jean-Page gives the side-eye to Elon Musk
Lenny Kravitz proves the corset is gender-neutral (or should be)
Next Story