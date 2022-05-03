advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Met Gala delivers glamour and gold, as promised  

Met Gala delivers glamour and gold, as promised

At “fashion’s biggest night” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, celebrities lived up to the outrageousness one has come to expect while paying homage to American fashion  

Model Gigi Hadid seems ready to channel her superpowers 
Billie Eilish borrows her grandmother's corset 
Kate Moss is surprisingly subdued in an almost boring gown
Chloe Bailey takes the theme seriously (we approve)
Ariana DeBose does not disappoint 
Kendall Roy – sorry, Jeremy Strong – arrives at the Met Gala with vintage-y vibes
Blake Lively's colour-changing gown became an instant hit
Rege Jean-Page gives the side-eye to Elon Musk 
Lenny Kravitz proves the corset is gender-neutral (or should be) 
  03.05.2022
    03.05.2022 | 08:37 AM IST

