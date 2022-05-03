Home > Fashion> Trends > Met Gala delivers glamour and gold, as promised

Met Gala delivers glamour and gold, as promised At "fashion's biggest night" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, celebrities lived up to the outrageousness one has come to expect while paying homage to American fashion

Model Gigi Hadid seems ready to channel her superpowers Billie Eilish borrows her grandmother's corset Kate Moss is surprisingly subdued in an almost boring gown Chloe Bailey takes the theme seriously (we approve) Ariana DeBose does not disappoint Kendall Roy – sorry, Jeremy Strong – arrives at the Met Gala with vintage-y vibes Blake Lively's colour-changing gown became an instant hit Rege Jean-Page gives the side-eye to Elon Musk Lenny Kravitz proves the corset is gender-neutral (or should be) FIRST PUBLISHED

