Met Gala 2023: The best dressed celebrities From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, to Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie, the celebrity guests brought their A-game to the red carpet /fashion/trends/met-gala-2023-the-best-dressed-celebrities-111682997236286.html 111682997236286 story

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas wore gorgeous black-and-white ensembles by Valentino, sticking to Karl Lagerfeld's favourite colour theme. (REUTERS)

Paying homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, many A-list celebrity guests chose to wear shades of black and white for the Met Gala 2023.

Often, the designer, who died in 2019 aged 85, was spotted wearing dark sunglasses, black suit and his white hair pulled back into a ponytail.

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, to Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie and Doja Cat, the celebs wore extravagant outfits with matching accessories, all matching the Karl Lagerfeld theme to a tee.

Here are some of the best looks from the Met Gala 2023:

Dua Lipa went for a Chanel dress. (REUTERS)

Anne Hathaway opted for a Versace dress. (REUTERS)

Natasha Poonawalla in a Schiaparelli outfit (REUTERS)

Margot Robbie wore a Chanel gown that looked sari-inspired (REUTERS)

Jordan Donica went for a simple, yet chic ensemble (REUTERS)