Met Gala 2023: It's a black and white affair

Rihanna paid tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala on 1 May, wearing a long train white gown.
“The Met Gala dress code was ‘in honor of Karl’ and guests definitely understood the assignment,” said Alison Cohn, deputy fashion news editor for Harper's Bazaar. “They referenced the many signatures Karl Lagerfeld developed over his six-decade plus career.”
Accordign to an AP report, black-and-white combos were plentiful on the red carpet for the event, which was designed to honour the legacy of Lagerfeld who was a big fan of the black and white colour combination.
Jared Leto, for instance, dressed as Choupette, Lagerfeld's beloved fluffy cat. Lil Nas X went full cat covered in crystals by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.
Bad Bunny showed up late in bright white from head to toe with a long cape adorned with camellias, a Coco Chanel motif embraced by Lagerfeld. Monáe’s look, with a black sparkly leotard underneath, was made by Thom Browne, reports AP.
Here are some of the unique looks at the Met Gala 2023: