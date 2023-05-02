advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Met Gala 2023: It's a black and white affair

Met Gala 2023: It's a black and white affair

Many celebrities wore versions of the two shades at the one of the year's biggest fashion events, to pay tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna at the Met Gala on 1 May in New York
Rihanna at the Met Gala on 1 May in New York (REUTERS)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 02.05.2023  |  08:42 AM IST

Listen to this article

Rihanna paid tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala on 1 May, wearing a long train white gown.

“The Met Gala dress code was ‘in honor of Karl’ and guests definitely understood the assignment,” said Alison Cohn, deputy fashion news editor for Harper's Bazaar. “They referenced the many signatures Karl Lagerfeld developed over his six-decade plus career.”

Also read: The problem with celebrating Karl Lagerfeld

Accordign to an AP report, black-and-white combos were plentiful on the red carpet for the event, which was designed to honour the legacy of Lagerfeld who was a big fan of the black and white colour combination.

Jared Leto, for instance, dressed as Choupette, Lagerfeld's beloved fluffy cat. Lil Nas X went full cat covered in crystals by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.

Bad Bunny showed up late in bright white from head to toe with a long cape adorned with camellias, a Coco Chanel motif embraced by Lagerfeld. Monáe’s look, with a black sparkly leotard underneath, was made by Thom Browne, reports AP.

Also read: 2023 Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld

Here are some of the unique looks at the Met Gala 2023:

Doja Cat at the Met Gala, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette. This year’s theme for the annual gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', a tribute to the late Chanel creative director who died in 2019.
Doja Cat at the Met Gala, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette. This year’s theme for the annual gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', a tribute to the late Chanel creative director who died in 2019. (REUTERS)
Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, at the Met Gala.
Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, at the Met Gala. (REUTERS)
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez (REUTERS)
Cardi B wore an ensemble by British design house, Chenpeng Studio
Cardi B wore an ensemble by British design house, Chenpeng Studio (REUTERS)
Jeremy Scott and Devon Aoki at the Met Gala
Jeremy Scott and Devon Aoki at the Met Gala (REUTERS)

Next Story