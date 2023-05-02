Met Gala 2023: It's a black and white affair Many celebrities wore versions of the two shades at the one of the year's biggest fashion events, to pay tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld /fashion/trends/met-gala-2023-its-a-black-and-white-affair-111682995691673.html 111682995691673 story

Rihanna at the Met Gala on 1 May in New York (REUTERS)

Rihanna paid tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala on 1 May, wearing a long train white gown.

“The Met Gala dress code was ‘in honor of Karl’ and guests definitely understood the assignment,” said Alison Cohn, deputy fashion news editor for Harper's Bazaar. “They referenced the many signatures Karl Lagerfeld developed over his six-decade plus career.”

Accordign to an AP report, black-and-white combos were plentiful on the red carpet for the event, which was designed to honour the legacy of Lagerfeld who was a big fan of the black and white colour combination.

Jared Leto, for instance, dressed as Choupette, Lagerfeld's beloved fluffy cat. Lil Nas X went full cat covered in crystals by Pat McGrath and Dior Men.

Bad Bunny showed up late in bright white from head to toe with a long cape adorned with camellias, a Coco Chanel motif embraced by Lagerfeld. Monáe’s look, with a black sparkly leotard underneath, was made by Thom Browne, reports AP.

Here are some of the unique looks at the Met Gala 2023:

Doja Cat at the Met Gala, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette. This year’s theme for the annual gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', a tribute to the late Chanel creative director who died in 2019. (REUTERS)

Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, at the Met Gala. (REUTERS)

Jennifer Lopez (REUTERS)

Cardi B wore an ensemble by British design house, Chenpeng Studio (REUTERS)

Jeremy Scott and Devon Aoki at the Met Gala (REUTERS)