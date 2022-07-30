Meet Falguni Shane Peacock's Indo-Parisian bride
At the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week, designers Falguni and Shane Peacock presented ‘Love Forever’, inspired by French and Indian architecture
Actor Sara Ali Khan was the showstopper for the Falguni Shane Peacock showcase at the FDCI-India Couture Week
Titled ‘Love Forever’, the collection had elements from French tapestries and artworks from Renaissance period.
Many garments in the collection had the designer duo's signature feather work.
Chrome applique and crystal work were embedded in structured lehngas,
