Mayyur Girotra to kickstart New York Pride 2023 with ready to wear line

Designer Mayyur Girotra has announced the launch of his first luxury pret line, AIKYA, which will debut in New York on 2 June, kickstarting New York Pride 2023.

The collection, a fusion of western silhouettes with Indian embroidery and techniques, will be showcased at Āve – Soho, amidst a backdrop of historic photographs of queer people from India.

Girotra collaborated with Pride at Google and the Indus Google network Employee Resource Groups for the event.

The designer's signature style is playful, featuring custom-made prints and embroideries from Gujarat and Rajasthan, like gota, mirror, tilla and resham work.

In an interview, Girotra talks about the collection, the inspiration behind it and more. Edited excerpts:

It’s a big moment. How does it feel?

Surreal! I am thankful to Google to be supporting and choosing me to showcase at such a big platform and for a cause that is so close to me.

What prompted to start ready to wear?

The decision stems from my desire to adapt to changing consumer demands, extend our brand’s accessibility, respond to industry dynamics, embrace sustainability and explore new avenues of creativity.

I intent to influence more of my clients to not only invest in couture but also in ready-to-wear pieces that are timeless, well crafted and can be styled in various ways, promoting a more sustainable approach to fashion consumption.

Could you walk us through the collection?

AIKYA goes beyond menswear and womenswear.

Fashion has always been the language with no words for many in the LGBTQ+ community. The inspiration for including gender-fluid pieces stemmed from my belief in the power of fashion to transcend transitional gender norms and provide a platform for self expression. By offering gender fluid options, I aim to create a space where individual can freely explore their personal style regardless of societal expectations.

Also, many people, regardless of their sexual orientation, identify with a more fluid sense of self expression. As a designer, I believe it is my duty to cater to the evolving needs and desires of all individuals who seek fashion as a means of self-empowerment and self-discovery.

Fashion should be a reflection of the diverse world we live in. It is my way of celebrating individuality, promoting inclusivity, and empowering people. I hope that through my designs, I can contribute to a more accepting and understanding society, where self-expression knows no boundaries.

What inspired the collection?

My design process is ever evolving and constantly switched on. I take inspiration from everything beautiful around me. Sometimes it’s the music or food that will spark an idea, other times it’s the architecture or a forgotten craft. I love reviving traditions. Indian culture and art have always inspired my craft. My country's architecture and history are woven into my designs and motifs. Each garment tells a story, speaks of a tradition, its design has the depth and breadth of our rich heritage.